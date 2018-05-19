Amarinder seeks Karnataka Governor's resignation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday demanded the immediate resignation of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala in view of the latest political developments in the southern state.

"The events of the day have thoroughly exposed the dirty nexus between the (BJP) party and the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who had violated all norms of Constitutional decorum and democratic principles to sub-serve the interests of his political masters.

"The Governor should immediately step down on ethical grounds in view of the developments in the assembly. Vala, a RSS functionary was clearly working at the behest of the BJP leadership, had lost all moral right to continue in office. The august office of the Governor had been maligned and denigrated by Vala and the Supreme Court should order his dismissal if he fails to resign," he said in a statement.

Hailing the developments in Karnataka Assembly as a "vindication of the Congress party's moral and political stand and a total loss of face for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)", Amarinder Singh said that the BJP had "stooped to new lows of political impropriety in its desperation to grab power in the state by hook or by crook". Reacting to the resignation of B.S. Yeddyurappa ahead of the crucial floor test, he said Indian democracy had been saved from "total desecration at the hands of the power-hungry BJP". He said that the Supreme Court had come to the rescue to uphold the Constitution of the country.