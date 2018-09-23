Amarinder Singh to take on Badal during Lambi rally on Oct 7

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will take on former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal over the sacrilege issue when he will hold a rally in the latter's assembly constituency Lambi on October 7.

A Congress party delegation, consisting finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, along with Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Raja Warring, and Captain Sandeep Sandhu reviewed the Killianwali grain market site for the proposed rally.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced his decision to hold the rally in Lambi, the Assembly constituency of Badal, after the Zila Parishad elections in the state.

An official spokesperson said, "Captain Amarinder Singh had taken serious note of Badal's continued and willful attempts to create communal unrest in the state through his deceitful statements on the report of Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh on the widespread incidents of sacrilege that had taken place during the SAD-BJP rule." "The former chief minister had been trying to spread a disinformation campaign on the issue of Bargarhi and other sacrilege cases, as well as the incidents of police firing on innocent and peaceful protestors in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura since the Commission had come out with its report," said Amarinder Singh. The Chief Minister also lambasted the former Shiromani Akali Dal chief for exploiting the religious sentiments of the people to protect his interests, saying, "Badal, who had been under fire ever since the report was tabled in the state Assembly, was clearly desperate to divert public attention from his own role in these cases." The Chief Minister said that Badal had a habit of raising communal passions by spreading a web of lies and misusing religion every time around the elections, and vowed to expose the Akali leader's real face to the people of Punjab. (ANI)