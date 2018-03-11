Amarinder Singh turns 75: Congress leaders perform yagna

[India] Mar 10 (ANI): Members of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Ludhiana prayed for the well being of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Sunday.

The INC members performed a yajna to mark the occasion.

"Today we conducted a yajna for Captain Amarinder Singh on the occasion of his birthday for his well being and long life. ", said President, Congress of Ludhiana district, Gurpreet Singh Gogi .

Singh started his professional life on a heroic note when he served as a Captain in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He defeated senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley by 1,02,000 votes in 2014 general elections, and was also chosen as the President of Punjab Congress ahead of 2017 elections in the state. It was on Singh's birthday in 2017 when he got the best gift of his life after Congress won by a thumping majority with 77 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. (ANI)