Amarnath Yatra begins: Who is travelling on this pilgrimage?

Srinagar: The much-awaited Amarnath Yatra has begun on Wednesday morning amidst tight security. The first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra has left from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp at at 4:30 am today. This year the yatra has begun under apprehensions that it will be a target for militants. The yatra is also taking place days after BJP had pulled out of the ruling alliance with the PDP resulting into the Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the mix of Amarnath pilgrims:

A total of 2,995 pilgrims -- 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 'sadhus' -- left for the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal districts in 107 vehicles and four motorcycles, officials said. They will reach the twin base camps later in the day and would start their onward journey to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine by foot on Thursday, marking the commencement of the pilgrimage. While 1,904 pilgrims have opted for the traditional 36-km route from Pahalgam, 1,091 others are registered for the shortest 12-km route from Baltal.