Amarnath yatra resumes from on-foot routes

[India], June 30 (ANI): Amarnath Yatra has resumed from both the on-foot routes of Baltal and Pahalgam, after the weather improved.

The yatra was stalled on the routes earlier today, due to incessant rainfall and bad weather.

Air sorties by the administration have also resumed from Baltal.

The Baltal route, coming from Srinagar, is of 14 kilometres, and the route from Pahalgam, coming from Jammu, is of about 32 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of the Amarnath pilgrims have reached the Jammu base camp. They also have been prevented from moving further due to the rainfall in the region.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra called for an emergency meeting at his residence to discuss the flood-like situation arising in the state. Heavy rains and inclement weather has led to the rivers rising above the danger mark. On Thursday, the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims was halted at Baltal due to heavy rainfall. However, they resumed the Yatra a few hours after the water cleared out. Owing to the weather conditions, the Directorate of Health Service Kashmir (DHSK) has issued helpline number. (ANI)