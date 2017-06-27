Amarnath yatra to begin under cloud of heavy security

Amarnath: Terrorists are planning to target 100 policemen and as many pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra which will begin from Jammu on Wednesday amid the "highest-ever multi-tier security setup", according to intelligence reports.

"Intelligence input received from SSP Anantnag reveals that terrorists have been directed to eliminate 100 to 150 pilgrims and about 100 police officers and officials," IGP Kashmir Zone Muneer Khan said in a letter which was sent to the Army, the CRPF, and range DIGs in the state.

A copy of the letter sent to the 15 Corps Headquarters, Srinagar, got leaked and went viral on social media.. The 40-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence tomorrow, Divisional Commissioner Mandeep Bhandari told reporters. The government has mobilised a heavy security blanket of over 35,000 to 40,000 troops including the police, the Army, the BSF and the CRPF.