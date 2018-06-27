Amarnath Yatra to kickstart today amid tight security

[India], June 27 (ANI): The first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra will leave from Jammu's base camp in Bhagwant Nagar today amid tightened security.

The pilgrims from different parts of the country will leave for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir, guarded by the security forces in a fleet of vehicles on early Wednesday morning.

From there onwards, the pilgrims will start their journey to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine by foot on Thursday.

Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu Sector Abhay Vir Chauhan chaired a meeting of senior officials deployed in the region here to review the efficacy of security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, various aspects of the security were discussed upon among which security of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar and security of Yatra route were emphasised. Chauhan also talked about the necessity of optimum utilisation of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) on Yatra vehicles. He also reviewed the composition and preparedness of Special Motor Cycle Squad formed by the CRPF for the Yatra. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat also visited Baltal Base Camp to review security arrangements for the Yatra on Monday. Till now nearly two lakh pilgrims from across the country have reportedly registered themselves for the Yatra. Such security measures have been taken keeping in mind the ceasefire violations from across the border and various other terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, where currently Governor's Rule has been imposed following Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as the Chief Minister. Not to forget, on July 10 last year, at least nine Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in an attack on the bus in Anantnag district. (ANI)