Ambala: 7dead, 3 injured in road accident

[India] Dec 29: At least seven people were killed and three sustained injuries on Saturday after the car they were traveling in hit a tractor trolley in Ambala.
The injured people have been shifted to a hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
