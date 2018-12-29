  1. Sify.com
  4. Ambala: 7dead, 3 injured in road accident

Last Updated: Sat, Dec 29, 2018 11:46 hrs

[India] Dec 29: At least seven people were killed and three sustained injuries on Saturday after the car they were traveling in hit a tractor trolley in Ambala.

The injured people have been shifted to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

