Ambedkar Jayanti 2018: The life and legacy of the author of the Indian constitution

New Delhi: Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb was born on April 14, 1891 in town and military cantonment of Mhow in the central provinces (now in Madhya Pradesh).

Today, the nation is celebrating this social reformer’s 127th birth anniversary with great zeal. With his long and pragmatic vision, Ambedkar drafted the Constitution that makes India a great country and provides citizens with constitutional guarantees. Born in a poor low Mahar (Dalit) caste, Ambedkar himself was a victim of the social evils since childhood days. He was so oppressed that throughout his life, he campaigned to eliminate social discrimination against untouchables.

Ambedkar had mentioned in his writings that children from backward class were not allowed to touch water or the container which was used by higher caste people during his school days. When backward class kids wanted to drink water, someone from a higher caste had to pour it from a height. This task was generally assigned to peon of the school. He described the situation as ‘no peon, no water’. Ambedkar was so broken with such incidents that he dedicated his life to remove discrimination, degradation and deprivation from the society.

In 1897, his family moved to Bombay (Mumbai) and he became the only untouchable enrolled at famous Elphinstone High School. At the age of 15 in 1906, he was married to Ramabai who was just 9.

After completing his studies, Ambedkar launched himself politically, fighting for the rights of the depressed section. Trained as a jurist, Ambedkar went on to become the first Law Minister in independent India.

To free himself the perils of the caste system and unfair practices, he acted as a revivalist of Buddhism by converting himself to the religion.

Very few know that Ambedkar is the first Indian to pursue a doctorate degree in Economics abroad. He is also the first Ph.D in Economics and the first double doctorate holder in Economics in South Asia. In 1990, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna.