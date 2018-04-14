Ambedkar memorial by 2020: Devendra Fadnavis

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar would be completed by 2020.

Fadnavis on Friday (a day before the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar) visited the Indu Mill premises, where the memorial of Dr Ambedkar is under construction and reviewed the progress of the Grand Memorial.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, "Visited Indu Mill premises and reviewed the progress of Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar with my colleagues Rajkumar Badole ji and Dilip Kamble ji. Also saw a presentation on the planning and timelines and directed to strictly follow the same."

Fadnavis said that the government is committed and working hard to build the grand memorial of Ambedkar, which would be completed by April 14, 2020. "We are committed & working hard to build this Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar of international repute and visible amount of work would be done by 2019 & final completion on 14th April 2020. Every person who visits Mumbai can get its grand Darshan from sea link," he said. He also shared a video on micro-blogging site Twitter regarding the plan, "Here's how the plan for the Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill, Mumbai looks like ..." The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015. On related note, Dr Ambedkar Museum and Memorial in Pune houses large number of personal belongings of Dr Ambedkar, including the table and chair which he used while writing the Constitution of India, his rare photographs and the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)