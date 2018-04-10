Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP rebuilt in saffron colour, then repainted

Badaun: The damaged statue of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which was rebuilt and painted saffron in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, has been on Tuesday re-painted blue.
The Ambedkar statue that was vandalised in Badaun's Dugraiyya village on April 8 was rebuilt with saffron colour painted on it on April 9.
It had been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.
#WATCH Badaun: The damaged statue of BR Ambedkar which was rebuilt and painted saffron, re-painted blue by BSP Leader Himendra Gautam. pic.twitter.com/Tntf7shNAN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018In the past, we have seen from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office to various other spots being painted saffron, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.
The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power.
Earlier, Ambedkar statues have been vandalised in Meerut, Saharanpur, Firozabad and Bulandshahr in March this year, triggering protests from the opposition.