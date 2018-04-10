Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP rebuilt in saffron colour, then repainted

: The damaged statue of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, which was rebuilt and painted saffron in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, has been on Tuesday re-painted blue.

The Ambedkar statue that was vandalised in Badaun's Dugraiyya village on April 8 was rebuilt with saffron colour painted on it on April 9.

It had been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.