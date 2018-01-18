Ambivli railway station gets a new foot overbridge

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Indian Army has successfully completed the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) at Ambivli railway station and launched it on Thursday morning.

The civil work for the pile foundation had commenced in November 2017, while the work on the fabrication of the piers, staircase and canopy had also started at the bridging site simultaneously, read an official note.

As per the Nation Building project, the Indian Army was given the task of construction of three FOBs for the Indian Railways at Elphinstone, Currey Road and Ambivli railway stations. Of the three, the FOB at the Ambivli railway station has been successfully completed.

The task of building the FOBs is being undertaken by the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, Kirkee from the Indian Army as a part of aid to civil authority for safety and smooth functioning of essential public services, it added. The statement further noted that the FOB is planned to be complete by January 31 that will ensure safety and security of pedestrian moving across the railway tracks at Ambivli. Army completes a railway overbridge at Ambivli in record time. (ANI)