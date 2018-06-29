Ambubachi Mela draws pilgrims from around the world

[India] June 29(ANI): The most sought-after Ambubachi Mela was held in Assam's Guwahati city atop Nilachal hills amidst spiritual fervor earlier this week.

The temple was beautifully decked up and lakhs of pilgrims from all across the world thronged there to pay their obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya.

During the menstrual cycle of Ambubachi, from the seventh day to the tenth day of the Hindu month of Asadha, the doors of the shrine remains closed to all. On the twelfth day, the doors are opened ceremonially and a big fair is held.

Ambubachi Mela is considered to be the most auspicious occasion, as the festival celebrates the strength of female and the power of procreation. During the occasion, the temple premises are flooded with varieties of religious items ranging from sacred clothes, flowers, incense sticks, prasad and other items that attracted more pilgrims from all across the globe. "You can call her by any of her names. But the one who is sitting on Nilachal Mountain in her mudra is Ma Saraswati Nila swaroopa. Every prayer is answered here," said a pilgrim. With the footfall of tourists increasing to more than 30 lakh this year, Assam tourism is seeing a surge in the tourist outflow in the state and the region as a whole. (ANI)