Amendment in POCSO Act will be implemented, ensures PM Modi

Udupi (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has ensured the nation that the passing of an ordinance for hanging the rapists will be implemented.

Addressing a public gathering at the MGM College in Udupi, the Prime Minister said, "In Karnataka, where Lokayukta can be attacked, the common man cannot be safe. As a deterrent against the monstrous attitude towards women, we have passed an ordinance for hanging the rapists. And if we take decisions, we ensure its implementation."

The Prime Minister also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were murdered in Karnataka because they believed in a different ideology. "Violence has no place in a democracy. However, in the last two years scores of BJP karyakartas have been murdered because they believed in a different ideology," he added. Recently, the Centre on April 21 cleared the amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to award death sentence to the rapists of children below the age of 12.