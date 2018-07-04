Amethi: Rahul Gandhi kicks off campaigning for 2019

[India], July 4 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his campaigning for the next year's general elections here on Wednesday.

Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, met the family of the farmer who died in 'Jais Mandi' following a cardiac arrest on May 4.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promise of bullet trains, he said, "It should not be called a bullet train. It should be referred to as a magic train. It will never be constructed if at all it is ever made it is going to be in Congress regime."

Rahul is also expected to go door-to-door to meet the villagers, which is being looked at as a campaigning strategy in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. (ANI)