Amid R-day boycott call, Mizoram Governor addresses empty ground

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday addressed an almost-empty ground on the occasion of 70th Republic Day, following a statewide protest called against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The event was attended by ministers, legislators and top officials, as the local public boycotted the function.

In the video, protestors were seen carrying placard near the venue.

The boycott was called by the NGO Coordination Committee, an organisation of civil society groups and student bodies, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

As per reports, six armed contingents participated in the Republic Day parade and up to 30 contingents traditionally took part in the annual celebration. The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8. It will facilitate citizenship of six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December 2014. The proposed amendment in the Bill will make these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for citizenship. Under the proposed amendment, the minimum residency period for citizenship is being reduced from the existing 12 years under the present law to seven years. However, citizenship will be given to them only after due scrutiny and recommendation of district authorities and the state government. (ANI)