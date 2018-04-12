Amid Cauvery protests, Kamal Haasan sends open letter to PM Modi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chennai visit has created a lot of uneasiness in the city. Protests are being held by political parties, Tamil activists and students against the Central Government for failing to setup the Cauvery Management Board.

While the hashtag #GoBackModi is topping the trends on Twitter, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has sent an open letter to the honorable PM Modi as 'a concerned citizen of Indian and Tamil Nadu.

"You have to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board for the betterment of Tamil and Kannadiga people. That's your duty. To remind you is my duty. Whatever I haven't said through this video, I shall include in a letter that I'm writing to you. Please act and pave way for change," he writes.