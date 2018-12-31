Amid crisis in K'taka, Kumaraswamy flew to Singapore to celebrate New Year: Yeddyurappa

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for flying to Singapore for New Year celebrations at a time when the state is reeling under drought and water crisis.

"156 talukas in the state are suffering from drought and water crisis. Farmers are committing suicide, at this time. Karnataka Chief Minister has gone to Singapore to celebrate new year, his cabinet members have also gone to different places to celebrate," Yeddyurappa said while speaking to media here.

Yeddyurappa's remarks came days after Karnataka government declared 156 out of the 176 talukas of the state drought-hit due to the failed northeast monsoon. The BJP leader also called Kumaraswamy an "irresponsible" Chief Minister who does not care about the welfare of the people. Yeddyurappa further demanded the state government to reveal the data of the loan waiver given to farmers in the state. "From last few months, he (Kumaraswamy) is talking about farmers' loan waiver issue. Do I want to know till today how much loan has been waived? I don't know why the Chief Minister is not giving proper statistics," he questioned. Kumaraswamy, who flew to Singapore on Saturday night along with his family, is ecpected to return to Bengaluru on January 1.(ANI)