Amid security, 201st anniversary of Bima Koregaon observed at 'Vijay Stambh'

[India] Jan 1 (ANI): Over hundreds of people on Tuesday visited the Vijay Stambh (War Memorial) near Perne village here to mark the 201st anniversary of the Bima-Koregaon battle.

Amidst heavy security, an event was organised at midnight to commemorate 201 years of the battle. Thousands of visitors paid their tribute at the memorial and a special 'puja' was also organised during the night.

The visitors paid their respects at the Victory Pillar which was decked up with colorful lights and flowers.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, members of different communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves. On the 200th celebrations of the same, violence spilled over to adjoining parts of Maharashtra after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on January 1, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. The right-wing groups were objecting to the observance of 'Victory Day' since they considered it as an anti-national celebration. Also, both RSS and BJP were being accused of instigating the violence by opposition leaders. (ANI)