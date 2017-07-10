Amid Sikkim stand-off, Rahul Gandhi meets Chinese envoy

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged meeting with a Chinese envoy in the midst of a standoff between the armies of the two nations has created a row. Even as the Congress vehemently denied that the meeting ever took place only to reverse the position hours later, the Chinese embassy first issued a short press release stating that the meeting did in fact take place on July 8, but then removed it.

The Congress emphatically, denied such a meeting ever took place. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and blamed the ‘bhakt’ channel for running ‘fake news’.

Before MEA & IB sources plant news with 'Bhakts', they should reverify that we still have diplomatic relations with all our neighbours.2/n — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 10, 2017 However, only a few hours later, Surjewala did a flip flop on the issue as he claimed that "Envoys met Rahul Gandhi, not only Chinese envoy but also Bhutanese envoy and ex-NSA Shiv Shankar Menon." "Various ambassadors and envoys keep meeting Congress president and vice-president from time to time on courtesy basis," Surjewala told ANI. A few reports emerged this morning stating that Gandhi met Zhaohui on July 8. They had exchanged views on the present bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries, a post on Chinese embassy website read, as per media reports. It has been learned that later the Chinese embassy had removed the post. A few days ago Gandhi had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why the latter was silent on the recent Chinese aggression on the border. New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in a standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for the past three weeks after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. The two neighbouring superpowers share 3,488-km-long border spreading from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh. Of this a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.