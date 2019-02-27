Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi Metro put on red alert

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail network has issued a red alert in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"As advised by security agencies, the red alert has been imposed in the entire Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network from 6 PM onwards today," according to an official statement.

Under red alert, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items or activity including parking lots and report to the control centre every two hours.

The Delhi Metro network spans around 327 km with 236 stations, situated in the Delhi and its adjoining cities. The alert was sounded after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out aerial strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot, in which a large number of terrorists were killed. Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down. India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”. (ANI)