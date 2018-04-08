Amid vandalisation spree police to shield famous figures' statues in UP

[Uttar Pradesh] [India], Apr. 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Home Department on Sunday directed the state police to ensure the security of statues of famous figures.

According to Principal Secretary of Home Department, Arvind Kumar, Uttar Pradesh police will monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh also wrote a letter to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts regarding the issue and asked them to work in ensuring the statues' security.

The latest development comes after several incidents of vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E.V. Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin, were reported across the country. A statue of the Father of Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, was on Saturday vandalised in Bhind's Kheria Village of Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)