Amit Shah’s chopper to finally land in Jhargram for rally

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will now be able to address a public rally in Jhargram as the West Bengal government has given a green signal for his copter to land at the nearby helipad.

This approval by the Mamata Banerjee-led government has come after too many hiccups.

The decision from the state authorities came just hours after BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the state chief minister is trying to obstruct Shah's rally.

Party's Jhargram district observer Tushar K Ghosh had also claimed that BJP sought permission for helicopter landing. However, permission was not granted at the last minute. "We had sought permission from DM for holding a rally and helicopter landing but till last night we had not got the permission. Today, we have got permission only for the rally," he had stated. The West Bengal government had earlier denied permission for the BJP president's chopper to land in Malda district where he eventually held a rally on Tuesday. In its defence, the Malda district administration had stated that it was not possible to grant permission to land VVIP helicopters that week, owing to construction work. While BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that the site at which Shah was to land in Malda was used by Mamata, the West Bengal chief minister said she too had to change her landing location on the request of the state police. (ANI)