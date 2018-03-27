Amit Shah, Amit Malviya misspeak; Rahul Gandhi mocks both 'Amits' with one tweet

New Delhi: On a day high on faux pas from the BJP, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to mock the two Amits of BJP – Shah and Malviya.

Malviya wrote on Twitter, before deleting the tweet: “Karnataka will vote on 12 May 2018, counting on 18 May 2018.” Half an hour later, the Election Commission announced that the state will vote on May 12th, while the counting will be on May 15th. Malviya’s tweet had got half the information right. When asked about Malviya’s revelations, Chief Election Commission OP Rawat said that it was possible that ‘certain things maybe have leaked’, adding that it will be ‘investigated’.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video!



Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...



True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018 Meanwhile, Amit Shah, in a rare goof-up appeared to confuse BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyruppa with Congress Chief minister Siddaramaiah. In a video shared by the Karnataka Congress handle and Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah can be heard calling the 'Yeddyruppa government the number 1 corrupt government'. A gleeful Karnataka Congress handle tweeted: "The Truth can never be Suppressed. Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever."



Even Amit Shah agrees that Yeddyurappa led the Most Corrupt Government ever. #BJP420 pic.twitter.com/KJdSGVIuO5 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 27, 2018 "Now that the BJP IT cell has announced the Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever... True." Rahul Gandhi tweeted aout Amit Shah's blooper BJP IT Cell chief's tweet on the date of the Karnataka polls ahead of the EC. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP, after meeting with EC officials: "Amit Malviya's tweet was based on a TV channel's source. It had no intention to undermine the stature of EC. A Karnataka Congress leader had also tweeted the same thing. We agree that he (Malviya) shouldn't have tweeted it. "