Amit Shah arrives Chandigarh as part 95-day national tour

[India], May 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has arrived on a two-day visit to Chandigarh today as part of his country-wide 95-day tour, which began from Jammu and Kashmir last month.

Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon said that Shah will hold a series of meetings with councillors, office bearers, workers etc and will also review the party's organisational activities.

Shah will also unveil a statue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) icon Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whose birth centenary is being celebrated. He will also inaugurate a library named after Nanaji Deshmukh and an e-library.

Shah will address the press programme at St. Press Club, is the Union Territory also. On May 7, as a part of his tour to states where BJP needs to strengthen its position, BJP chief Amit Shah reached Tripura on a two-day tour. Earlier in April, Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day visit as part of his national ' Vistaar Yatra'. Shah is on a 95-day all-India tour from today during which he will strategise on ways to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election, with focus on clinching 120 seats where the party had lost in 2014. Shah will spend one to three days in each states. The tour will focus on taking stock of the party's organisational strength and further expansion of electoral appeal across the country. Shah is particularly focusing on states like West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana and Kerala. The BJP had managed to win just 4 Lok Sabha seats out of the 102 in these states in the 2014 election. The BJP Chief's voyage will end by 25th September, the 101th birth anniversary of Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Apart from his 95-day tour, Shah has also chosen five states where he will spend three days each. His recent visit to West Bengal was part of the programme. (ANI)