Amit Shah attacks Kerala CM over RSS killing

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday sought an explanation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on steps taken by the state government to maintain law and order in the state.

Hours after the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker K Anand surfaced, Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle to condemn the death and question the CM about the state's security," CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank."

Amit Shah's tweet further reads: I condemn the brutal killing of a young RSS Swayamsevak K Anand in Guruvayur,Kerala. The continuous violence by CPM workers & the protection to such political killings is now before the nation. CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank. https://t.co/n8Q72tvk2l — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2017 A RSS worker, indentified as Anand, an accused in the murder case of a Communist Party of India (CPIM) activist four years ago was found death in Kerala's Thrissur on Sunday. BJP has been accusing the Left Government of killing the political leaders in Kerala. BJP had recently organised a rally 'JanRaksha Yatra' in Trivandrum to protest against alleged political killings in the state. Amit Shah who was also a part of the rally had hit out at the LDF government and questioned whether Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come in power to kill BJP and RSS workers.