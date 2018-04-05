Amit Shah blames BJD for ignoring Odisha

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Thursday criticised the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for not working for the welfare of people of Odisha.

"Anger towards the Government of Odisha is immense. Even after ruling the state for 18 years, the government is not able to give clean water. I have seen the reactions of the people, I can safely say that change is on its way for the state," Shah said.

Recently, the BJP was defeated in the Bijepur assembly bypoll.

Earlier, former BJD Minister Arun Sahoo said Shah's visit would have no impact on his party's prospects in the 2019 state assembly elections. (ANI)