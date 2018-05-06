Amit Shah conducts roadshow in Belagavi

[India], May 06 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a roadshow here.

Thousands of BJP workers, dressed in saffron clothes, participated in the roadshow. A large number of women also participated in the roadshow that crossed all the main areas of the city.

Earlier, Shah addressed a rally and held Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responsible for Mahadayi water issue.

"Had Siddaramaiah worked sincerely, farmers in Karnataka would have received water from the Mahadayi River without a fuss," said Shah.

"Bring B. S. Yeddyurappa to power and within six months, the Mahadayi water dispute issue will be resolved," he pledged. The states of Karnataka and Goa are at loggerheads on the issue of sharing inter-state Mahadayi river water. On Saturday, Shah also conducted a road show in Mysuru. With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its electoral battle through rigorous campaigns across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning extensively in a bid to dethrone the Congress-led Karnataka government. On Sunday, he addressed rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, and Jamakhandi. He is scheduled to address the fourth rally in Hubli. (ANI)