Amit Shah congratulates Modi for approving major changes in PM's Scholarship Scheme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving major changes in the PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund.

In his first decision after being sworn-in to head the government for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made national security an important plank in the elections, on Friday approved a major change in the 'Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme' under the National Defence Fund. The rates of scholarship have been increased from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 2500 per month for boys and from Rs 2250 per month to Rs 3000 per month for girls.

The ambit of the Scholarship Scheme has been extended to the wards of State Police officials who are or were martyred during terror or Naxal attacks. The quota of new scholarships for the wards of state police officials will be 500 in a year. (ANI)