Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has been discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) and has reached his residence, BJP leader Anil Baluni said on Sunday.

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS under the supervision of Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The BJP Chief took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment. He wrote: "I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon." (ANI)