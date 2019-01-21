Amit Shah expresses grief over Shivakumara Swami's demise

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of the pontiff of Sree Siddaganga Matha, Shivakumara Swami, who passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness.

"Deeply pained to learn about the demise of Nadedaduva Devaru, Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddhaganga Mutt. Swamiji has transformed millions of lives with his immense knowledge and positivity. I was fortunate to have received his blessings," Shah tweeted.

Extending condolences to his followers, Shah wrote: "His life is a message of humanity and nobleness. May he continue to bless us with the strength to walk on the path he has shown us. My deepest condolences to his followers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti".

The 111-year-old Lingayat was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8 following a treatment carried out for liver and bile duct infection. Shivakumara Swami is considered to be one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism. The state government has declared three-day state mourning. All schools, colleges and government offices will also remain closed for a day owing to Swami's demise. (ANI)