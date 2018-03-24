Amit Shah eyes 21 seats from northeast in 2019 elections

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence of winning 21 seats out of 25 parliamentary constituencies from northeast in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

"In the upcoming elections of 2019, the BJP will win more than 21 seats out of the 25 seats (of northeast)," Shah said while addressing a rally in Guwahati.

Shah even attacked the Congress partyand raised a question on the initiatives taken by them for the development of the Assam.

"The BJP wants to ensure Assam's progress through development. Congress leaders including their party president had visited North East for rallies and had put baseless allegations on us. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what did he do for Assam's development in last 10 years?" Shah asked. He even accused the opposition of halting the working of the Parliament and said that they are ready to debate on all issues. During the address, he also challenged the opposition to bring the no-confidence motion, adding that the BJP government is all prepared to face it.(ANI)