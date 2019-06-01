Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala gets Finance, Defence goes to Rajnath

[India], May 31 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government while Rajnath Singh will be the new Defence Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance Minister.

Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar will be the new External Affairs Minister while Smriti Irani has been given charge of Women and Child Development Ministry in addition to Ministry of Textiles she already had in the earlier government.

Under the portfolios officially released today, Piyush Goyal gets to retain the Railways portfolio and has also been given Commerce and Industry which was held by Suresh Prabhu, who has been dropped.

Prakash Javadekar, who was the Human Resource Development minister, gets to retain the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and will be the new Minister of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)