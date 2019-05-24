Amit Shah hails BJP's win as historic

[India], May 23 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday hailed as "historic" his party's thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls, outlining that it was after 50 years that a Prime Minister is returning to power for a second consecutive term with a majority.

"This is a historic victory. After 50 years someone has won an absolute majority for the second time in a row", Shah said, addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here.

Attacking Congress, he said, "There are 17 regions including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Daman Diu, Uttarakhand among others where Congress has got zero seats. For 50 years Congress and other parties were moving forward with a vote bank of dynasty and appeasement but today's mandate will finish such politics for forever".

Shah also tore into the opposition parties and took a jibe at N Chandrababu Naidu whose TDP lost the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we are winning 60 seats after defeating SP-BSP alliance. This thumping majority says that in coming times, dynastic and casteist politics is going to lose its existence. The 21 dynastic parties were roaming around Delhi questioning exit poll and to create confusion among people."

He said if Naidu had worked this hard in the elections, TDP could have performed better.

He outlined BJP's performance in West Bengal where the party was leading in 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats and said that it confirms that in the near future, BJP is going to dominate in the state.

"Over 80 people have lost lives their lives in West Bengal in last two years while working for BJP's expansion in the state. Even after so much violence and rigging, BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal. It tells that in coming days, BJP will establish its might in West Bengal. In Kerala and Karnataka also a lot of our party workers have lost lives", he said.

Shah lauded party workers for the emphatic win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and said, "After Assembly election results I had told the BJP workers that Congress might have won but we have not lost. Today out of 65 seats in the three states, we have won 63 seats which confirms our resolve to put up a fight."

He also congratulated YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling and Arunachal BJP chief Prema Khandu for their stellar performance in assembly elections in their respective states.

"This is a victory of 11 crore party workers and that of the public. This is the victory of our Modi government's policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. In these five years, the Modi government had uplifted the living standard of 28 crore poor families of India. Such positive steps were taken for the first time after Independence and their blessings have led us to win."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, Thawar Chand Gehlot and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the BJP headquarters.

Before his address, Shah had welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the gates of the party office. Rose petals were showered on the two leaders by BJP supporters who had gathered,

Celebrations had started at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg since afternoon after the initial trends showed a massive win for the party.

Out of 542 Lok Sabha seats which went to poll, BJP has won 103 and is leading in 199. Congress has bagged 26 seats and is leading in 25 constituencies. (ANI)