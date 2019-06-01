Amit Shah hosts dinner for NDA allies ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

[India], May 21 (ANI): Leaders of NDA allies who fought the just concluded Lok Sabha elections together met on Tuesday here over dinner hosted by BJP president Amit Shah.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The dinner was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Akali Dal president Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan, and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam among others.

The allies presented shawls and bouquets to Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier, Modi met his ministers at the BJP headquarters here. Majority of exit polls, which came out on Sunday, have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. (ANI)