Amit Shah hosts multiple rallies in Karnataka

[India] Apr 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Karnataka's Tumkur as a part of his campaigning for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, he hosted a packed roadshow in Davanagere.

He also visited the Duggamma Temple in Davanagere to seek blessings the ahead of the elections.

As the elections in the state are inching closer, the political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters.

A few days back, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also visited the poll-bound state and held rallies. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15.. (ANI)