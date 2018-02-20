Amit Shah in Karnataka: BJP president visits Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 20, 2018 11:37 hrs
Amit Shah at temple

Bengaluru: Upping the ante against the ruling Congress government, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will unleash a pro-Hindutva blitzkrieg in poll-bound Karnataka with visits to temples and the homes of victims of ‘communal killings’.

Shah visited and offered prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya temple, famous pilgrimage centre of Karnataka, on Tuesday. Amit Shah is scheduled to attend party events in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Kukke Shri Subrahmanya temple is in the Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The temple is situated in the heart of the Subrahmanya village. Kukke Subrahmanya is the abode of nagas. Here pooja is offered to Lord Subrahmanya merged with serpent king Vasuki.

Hence, believed to be the ultimate solace for salvation from any sort of naga doshas. Thousands of devotees come here from far and wide to offer Sarpa Samskara, Nagaprathishta, Ashlesha Bali & other rituals.

After the visit, Shah will head to Sullia to inaugurate 'Navashakti Samavesha'. Later, he will address students on Youth role building new India at Vivekananda Institutions in Puttur town.

In all, Shah will attend five events today till 5 pm. In the last public programme, he will address the fisherman convention at Malpe seaside in Udupi district.

