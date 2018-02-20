Amit Shah in Karnataka: BJP president visits Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple

BJP President Amit Shah visits Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple in south Kannada district of #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/zWRcXwkSJk

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018 Kukke Shri Subrahmanya temple is in the Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The temple is situated in the heart of the Subrahmanya village. Kukke Subrahmanya is the abode of nagas. Here pooja is offered to Lord Subrahmanya merged with serpent king Vasuki.

Hence, believed to be the ultimate solace for salvation from any sort of naga doshas. Thousands of devotees come here from far and wide to offer Sarpa Samskara, Nagaprathishta, Ashlesha Bali & other rituals.

Schedule of BJP National President Amit Shah's public programs in Karnataka today.

After the visit, Shah will head to Sullia to inaugurate 'Navashakti Samavesha'. Later, he will address students on Youth role building new India at Vivekananda Institutions in Puttur town.

In all, Shah will attend five events today till 5 pm. In the last public programme, he will address the fisherman convention at Malpe seaside in Udupi district.