Amit Shah may continue as BJP president till December

New Delhi: Amit Shah, now the Union home minister, may continue as BJP president until the organisation elections in the party are over, sources in the BJP said. The election process in the BJP, the schedule for which will be finalised at a meeting of office-bearers on Thursday, is expected to be concluded by December.

Shah will meet the BJPs national office-bearers, state chiefs and states in-charge leaders on Thursday, when the party will set in motion the process for organisational polls that may culminate in the election of his successor. Shah will hold another meeting of his general secretaries on June 18.

Shah had taken over as BJP president from Rajnath Singh in July 2014 when the latter joined Prime Minister Narendra Modis Cabinet. Shahs appointment, replacing Singh who had 18 months left in his term, indicated that the party wanted to stick to its convention of one man for one post. In January 2016, Shah was elected BJP president unopposed for a full three-year term. The BJPs constitution allows a person two full three-year terms consecutively as party president. So, there is room for Shah to continue as president for another term.