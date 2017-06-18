Amit Shah meets ally Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray over Presidential polls

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday met ally and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya at the latter's residence here.





The much-awaited meeting - which state BJP President Raosaheb Danve skipped - was to ensure the Sena's crucial support for the upcoming Presidential elections.