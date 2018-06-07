Amit Shah meets Olympian Balbir Singh in Chandigarh

[India] June 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met hockey legend Balbir Singh at his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday as part of the party's ongoing 'Sampark se Samarthan' initiative.

Shah was accompanied by the BJP's Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and others.

Balbir Singh played a key role in bagging gold for India at the Olympics in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne (1956).

Shah is also scheduled to meet veteran athlete Milkha Singh.

Launched in May this year, the Sampark for Samarthan initiative was devised to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements in the last four years.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah will reach out to 50 people personally with details of initiatives and achievements of the government, whereas each BJP worker is expected to contact at least 10 people. There will also be a special session of 'Sampark for Samarthan' on the NaMo App. (ANI)