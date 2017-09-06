Amit Shah meets party workers in Bhubaneswar; plans to set up 'Mission 120'

[India], September 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday began his three-day visit to Odisha to persuade the party workers and leaders to help achieve the party's goal of securing 120 out of 147 seats in the 2019 Assembly poll.

Shah is likely to hold discussions and meetings with the MLAs, leaders and workers of the party to plan out policies to achieve 'Mission 120', which he had envisaged during his last Odisha tour in July.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was also present at the occasion, hailed the BJP president's strategies to fight the Assembly polls and asserted, "It is the people who will decide the fate of BJP and BJD in the next Assembly elections. The mood of the people is changing."

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Odisha, as part of his 110-day nationwide tour, to strengthen the party in the states. He also plans to hold separate meeting with the state office bearers, district presidents and district in-charge. (ANI)