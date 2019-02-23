Amit Shah projecting me as 'traitor', PM Modi as 'patriot': N Chandrababu Naidu

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said BJP president Amit Shah is trying to project him as a "traitor" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "patriot".

Naidu slammed Shah for asking him to prove the allegations that he doubted Narendra Modi on the Pulwama terror attack and reposed faith in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to Shah's statement, Naidu challenged Shah to prove allegations made against him and said: "People of the country will decide who are the traitors of the nation. I challenge Amit Shah to show proof in support of my alleged comments against the Indian PM. BJP is resorting to mudslinging on Telugu Desam Party (TDP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress by alleging that they are trying to politicise the death of jawans."

"I strongly condemn the remarks of BJP national president Amit Shah which doubt my faith in the Indian Prime Minister. His comments tantamount to saying that I believe more in the Pakistani Prime Minister than his Indian counterpart," he said. Asking BJP leaders to stop their propaganda against him, Naidu asked Shah to withdraw his remarks and tender an apology to the country. Naidu further recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demand of Manmohan Singh's resignation in 2013 after a terror attack in Bihar and Kashmir. "I wonder if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will step down as Prime Minister owning responsibility for the Pulwama attack," the Chief Minister said. Accusing Naidu of having faith on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah on Thursday said that one should not stoop down to such a level for political gains. "Chandrababu Naidu, you trust Pakistan PM but you do not trust the Prime Minister of India. You are taking Imran Khan's side. One should not stoop down to this level for political interests," said Amit Shah while addressing a gathering in Karnataka. Around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. The Pakistan-based and backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)