Amit Shah takes on Congress after BJP's win in 3 out of 5 by-polls

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): After winning the by-elections in three out of five constituencies on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah took on the Congress party, saying he was hoping the latter wouldn't claim a "moral victory" today too, as it did in the case of the recently-concluded assembly polls in Gujarat.

Shah took to Twitter and posted, "I hope Congress leaders won't claim a 'moral victory' even today. After being rejected by Gujarat and Himachal, they have been rejected by people in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. People do not want to accept the corruption and misgovernance of Congress."

Shah's comments have come after Congress called Gujarat elections results a massive jolt for BJP and a "moral victory" for them. As opposed to its target of 150, the BJP had won 99 seats in Gujarat. Today's by-elections were held in five constituencies. Sidelines AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar (Tamil Nadu) by-polls as an independent candidate. Trinamool Congress' Gita Rani Bhunia won the Sabang Assembly constituency bypoll by a whopping margin over her nearest rival Rita Mondal of CPM. In Uttar Pradesh's Sikandra seat, BJP's Ajit Pal Singh defeated Samajwadi Party's Seema Sachan by more than 7,000 votes. In Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke-Kessang, BJP candidate BR Waghe eked out a narrow victory, in a contest against former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo, who fought on a Congress ticket. In the Likabali seat, BJP candidate Kardo Nyigyor won over Gumke Riba of the Peoples Party of Arunachal. (ANI)