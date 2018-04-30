Amit Shah takes on Rahul, Lalu, calls them hypocrites

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the former saying that such hypocrites cannot run a non-corrupt government in a state.

Earlier today, Rahul met Lalu at AIIMS hospital where he was undergoing treatment for various ailments related to heart and kidney.

"The same Rahul Gandhi has met and hugged Lalu ji today. Such hypocrites cannot run a non-corrupt government in a state," Shah said while addressing a rally in Kolar.

He further said that Rahul met Lalu as 2019 general election is inching closer. "During United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule Rahul Gandhi had torn the ordinance which could save now fodder scams convict Lalu. As 2019 is approaching it seems Congress can't win without Lalu ji's support, and today he (Rahul Gandhi) met Lalu ji (in AIIMS)," Shah added. The BJP chief is currently in Karnataka as a part of his campaigning for the upcoming legislative assembly elections. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)