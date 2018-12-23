Amit Shah takes swipe at Cong over NRC issue, anti-Sikh riots

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress party over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, accusing them of harbouring infiltrators, and not caring for the citizens who died in suicide explosions by them.

Addressing the party workers at 'Booth Sammelan' here, Shah said: "In Assam alone, 40 lakh infiltrators were identified. Soon Rahul Gandhi and his company started making a ruckus in the Parliament. Why are you so worried about them? You worry about infiltrators but not about our citizens who die in bomb blasts triggered by the infiltrators."

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the BJP president alleged that the party secretly supported the perpetrators of the massacre.

"The Congress has always harboured the perpetrators of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. And today it has been proved that the massacre was committed by the leaders of the party. The Congress should give a reply that why the perpetrators have not been punished now," said Shah.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, Shah asserted that the 'scam-ridden' party is raising questions over the style of governance by the BJP.

Urging voters to shun Congress in the high-stake Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Shah said the "polls were the final choice for the people to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win again and retain power, which will also mark the final farewell to the politics of dynasty, racism and appeasement."

He reiterated that the BJP would return to power with a massive majority in the next year's elections and would continue to serve the masses.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its free Wi-Fi project, Shah said the people of Delhi were feeling cheated.

"Even today, the youths of Delhi are roaming around with their mobile phones in search of free Wi-Fi, but connectivity is not available anywhere. They had promised to give free Wi-Fi. The youths are now feeling cheated. AAP's true colour has been exposed," he said.

Commenting on the poor security situation in the national capital, Shah took a dig at the AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the party leaders who call themselves as 'common people' are roaming around with advanced security apparatus.

"Today, the people of Delhi are feeling scared to go out anywhere. But, the people, who call themselves as common people, are roaming around the streets freely with Z+ security," said Shah. (ANI)