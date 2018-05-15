Amit Shah thanks K'taka people for 'making BJP single largest party'

[India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the people of Karnataka for making BJP as the single largest party in the state.

He also claimed that Karnataka election will be BJP's 15th consecutive election win.

"I want to congratulate people of Karnataka for giving us support. We have emerged as the single largest party. This is the 15th election. BJP has already won the last 14 elections. This is the 15th consecutive election where BJP is going to win," Shah said while addressing party workers at BJP Headquarters here.

"In 2019 we will not only form the government under the leadership of Modi Ji but also form a new India in 2022," he added. As the counting of votes is still on, trends show BJP leading with 106 seats while Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) and other trailing behind with 72, 40 and 2 seats respectively. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, but the elections were held on 222 seats on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka. It is to be noted that the Congress and JD-S have agreed to forge an alliance to prove the majority. As the election results have left the assembly in hung, all eyes are set on Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who will take the crucial decision-- whom to call first to form the government in the state. (ANI)