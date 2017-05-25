Amit Shah to address booth committee member's convention at Andhra's Vijayawada today

[India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah to address booth committee member's convention at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh today.

The BJP chief is on a day-long visit to Vijayawada to address the party workers as part of the 'Party's nationwide outreach' exercise.

At around 23,000 booth committees of the BJP have been formed across Andhra where Shah will be offering a roadmap for the party workers in order to strengthen the party in the state.

Party workers from almost 13 districts are expected to attend the meeting. (ANI)