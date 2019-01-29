Amit Shah to address rally in Uttarakhand on Feb 2

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah will address 18,000 party workers at a rally in Dehradun on February 2, said state BJP president Ajay Bhatt.

"Amit Shah will address the Trishul Sammelan. His visit will make a huge impact ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He will motivate the party workers to work hard for the elections and make sure that BJP wins all the seats in the state," Bhatt said.

On Monday, Shah did a rally in Una, Himachal Pradesh, and hit out at the Congress saying that the party's only OROP is "only Rahul only Priyanka".

Today Shah is addressing a rally in Salepur, Odisha. (ANI)