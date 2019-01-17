Amit Shah to be discharged soon: BJP

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday informed that party president Amit Shah is doing well and will soon be discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is currently undergoing treatment for swine flu.

BJP took to Twitter to share the news and thank people for their wishes for the president, and tweeted, "Update: BJP President Shri @AmitShah is doing well. Doctors, post check up this morning, have opined that he is recovering well and would soon be discharged. Thank you all for your kind wishes and several messages. We are overwhelmed by your affection."

Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and is being treated under the supervision of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Shah also took to Twitter to inform the countrymen about his ailment and wrote: "I have been affected by swine flu disease and the treatment for the same is going on. With the blessings of God and love and good wishes of all of you, I shall be healthy soon." (ANI)