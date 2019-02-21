Amit Shah to hold meetings, address rallies in Karnataka, Kerala tomorrow

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Kerala and Karnataka on Friday.

He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, thereafter the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

After that, Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha in charges, coordinators and others.

At five in the evening Shah will address a gathering at a stadium in Palakkad.

The BJP president is also likely to travel to Ghazipur on February 26. (ANI)